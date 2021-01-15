Savannah man fuels passion by preserving auto history

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s racing roots run deep. From hosting the first grand prix outside of Europe to the annual Savannah Speed Classic.
One Savannah business owner has a passion to keep our local racing history alive.
From historic race cars to vintage classics. What started as an obsession at just 16 years old, has turned into a career for Andy Greene.
“Primarily we do racing engines for historic road racing, we have a test cell where we dyno each engine before it is delivered. We deliver engines all over the country and some go overseas,” said Andy Greene - President, Sports and Vintage Race Cars LLC
“Each project is different, and I love that challenge. We have taken on cars that a lot of other people have given up on and we have made them right, I like that part of it,” said Greene
Not all of those projects are confined to city roads, a few cars hit the pavement on some of the world’s most famous racetracks.
“We have a lot of race customers, everything from production-based race cars all the way up to Formula One. Behind me is a Jordan Formula One car from 1992,” said Greene.
This past week, Greene’s team worked on preparing an Oreca Le Mans Prototype Challenge car to compete in a Sports Car Club of America race at Sebring International Raceway.
“It actually won its class at the 24 hours of Daytona and the 12 hours of Sebring when it was a new car. Now it is being run in historic races.” said Grenne.
The historic race season ramps up in February, giving Greene the ability to see his dream in action with each passing lap.
With so many college students in our area, Greene wants to encourage them to keep working toward their goals.
“I know there’s a lot of people that are following a dream. Their education is not based on making a lot of money, it is doing something that they love and something that they are talented at. I’d like to think that we are a living example that you can turn that passion into a business and make a decent living at it,” said Greene.
Although the shop is not a museum, you can reach out to Andy Greene by clicking here.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.