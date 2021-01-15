SC National Guard to send members to DC ahead of inauguration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of the South Carolina National Guard will provide support for Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration Wednesday.
SCNG spokesperson Jessica Donnelly says South Carolina Guard members will participate as they have in past inaugurations.
“This is no different than the support we have provided to past inaugural events with South Carolina National Guard service members working in support of the District of Columbia National Guard and local law enforcement in the nation’s capital,” Donnelly said.
Donnelly said it is not yet clear what tasks they will perform, but in the past, such support included manning traffic control points, security checkpoints, and managing the flow of personnel to make sure spectators are able to move around smoothly and safely before, during and after the inauguration.
The state National Guard would not say how many service members will be sent or when they will leave, citing operational security and their safety.
The news comes as a tightening of security is locking down Washington, D.C.
The FBI warned about armed protests are being planned in all 50 state capitals and in the nation’s capital for the days leading up to the inauguration.
The Associated Press reported more than 15,000 National Guardsmen from multiple states will provide much of the visible security.
