Shooting investigation underway in parking lot of Burton convenience store

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - An investigation into shots fired in the parking lot of a convenience store in Burton is underway Friday morning.
According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the parking lot of Shell Food Mart on Trask Parkway around 9:25 a.m. Friday to a report of shots fired. When they arrived, deputies learned that unknown subjects fired multiple shots in the parking lot and fled immediately after.
Deputies located a few vehicles with bullet holes in the parking lot but say they have not identified anyone who was injured.
The subjects responsible have not been located and a search is underway. Residents and motorists in the area of the Shell Food Mart can expect an increased law enforcement presence over the next few hours, which includes Sheriff’s Office K-9 units and a helicopter.
Anyone who has information on the identities of the subjects is encouraged to call Sheriff’s Office Dispatch 9-1-1 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
