State, local leaders discuss alternative energy resources on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Clean energy options on the Georgia coast. That was the focus Friday on Tybee Island.
A Georgia Public Service commissioner met with Tybee’s mayor and a Savannah alderman about alternative energy. The idea of the meeting was to discuss ways to make the island more sustainable and energy efficient.
One of the main topics includes installing electric car chargers on the island.
Tim Echols, the vice chairman of the Georgia Public Service Commission, says he wants to work with the local leaders, like Savannah Alderman Nick Palumbo and Tybee Mayor Shirley Sessions, on forward-thinking initiatives. Things like electric vehicles and solar power for homes and businesses.
Echols says he will be working with Georgia Power to get electric car chargers for the island to promote electric vehicles and give people the ability to use them locally rather than having to go into Savannah.
He says residents and visitors can expect to see these chargers in the next six months.
“People in this region really appreciate clean energy and that’s why I think it’s important for more of them to try it and use it. When people have an electric vehicle, they charge it at home overnight, when we have access to energy. It provides greater grid efficiency and saves everyone money,” Echols said.
Mayor Sessions says she’s excited for Tybee to continue being the leader on initiatives.
“That is what we will continue to see, and I think that our public, our visitors, especially our residents and businesses, want to see that,” Mayor Sessions said.
Echols says the chargers would be installed near the new marine science center, which he says is also a big part of this effort. Echols gave the keys of his electric car over to the science center for the next six months to continue promoting clean energy alternatives.
