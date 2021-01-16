Big turnout for gun show in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands flocked to the Eastman Gun Show on Saturday at the Savannah Convention Center.
Willing to wait in long lines to get their hands on some hard to find products.
“I think the longest line was just to get in here,” said gun show attendee Corey Winder.
Once inside, “it was a madhouse of people looking for stuff!” Laughed ammo vendor Patrick Curran.
A welcome scene for knife vendor Donny Roberts.
“It’s always good to come somewhere where there is good turnout and you can be productive with everything you’re trying to accomplish.”
A pretty great day for Roberts, but it was clear what most people truly had their eyes.
“Ammo is big on everybody’s list this year,” said Winder.
Good news if you happen to be selling ammo, like Patrick Curran.
“I try to take care of people the best I can.”
A busy day for Curran, but a day that he says he really needed.
“Right now, yeah, this is the living I’m making.”
Laid off last March this is where he makes his money.
Unfortunately, as of late, it’s not always a sure thing.
“It’s always a crapshoot when you come to these shows. Sometimes you’ll sell out of everything you can get your hands on. Other times you’ll go home with more than you brought in the first place,” said Curran.
Saturday, however, he, and many others sold out and fast.
Of course, Curran will be back Sunday, with what he has left to sell.
But for many who came out, after fighting the crowds all day, there was only one thing on their mind.
“I’m ready to go. I got what I need I’m ready to get on,” joked Winder.
Again, the Eastman Gun Shows at the Savannah Convention Center continues Sunday. Doors open at 10 a.m. and the show wraps up at 4 p.m.
