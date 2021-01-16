Georgia Southern football announces newly hired staff members

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -Georgia Southern head football coach Chad Lunsford officially announced three new coaches that would be joining his staff on Saturday.
Nick Jones, who will serve as tight ends coach, Derrick Sherman will serve as wide receivers coach, and
”I’m fired up to be able to announce these three coaches who will be joining our offensive staff,” Lunsford said in a press release. “Nick Jones, Derrick Sherman, and Geep Wade are all highly respected coaches in our profession and all come highly recommended by their peers. When we were doing these interviews, we were looking for who would be a good fit for our program and also who would give us the best chance to be successful on and off the field. I think we hit a home run with these hires and I can’t wait to get them in here to start rolling!”
Jones comes to Statesboro as both the tight ends coach in the Eagles’ offense and the special teams coordinator. Jones, spent the 2020 season in the NFL as an offensive assistant working with the offensive line for Atlanta Falcons after spending the 2019 season as the co-special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at Colorado State. He spent the 2018 season as tight ends coach at Air Force, after a six-year stint at Coastal Carolina. Jones was a four-year letterman at Georgia (2003-06), Jones, began his coaching career in 2010 at his alma mater, serving two years as an offensive graduate assistant as the Bulldogs made two bowl appearances in as many years.
“Nick Jones is a big-time hire and we’re fired up to bring him to Statesboro,” Lunsford said. “With Coach Jones, you get a guy who played in the SEC, has coached tight ends and special teams as several big-time programs and coached in the NFL. In talking to him, you can feel his passion for the game and I know he will do big things with our program. I look forward to welcoming Nick, Katie and Deuce to Eagle Nation.”
”I’m so thankful for the opportunity to work alongside Coach Chad Lunsford and the staff at Georgia Southern,” Jones said in the release. “I have always admired the storied program, traditions and the GATA way from afar. My family and I are looking forward to helping these young men continue to become the best version of themselves. Let’s get to work!”
Derrick Sherman returns to the Georgia Southern football staff after three seasons at Samford University and will serve as the wide receivers coach for the Eagles. Sherman spent his first two seasons at Samford working specifically with the team’s wide receivers, and was elevated to the offensive coordinator and running backs coach for the Bulldogs for the 2020 season, but that season never happened due to COVID-19. Sherman made stops at Tulane and Pittsburgh State as well. He was at Georgia Southern as an offensive graduate assistant coach in 2014. Prior to his time at Georgia Southern, Sherman served as wide receivers coach at Southwest Baptist University in 2012 and West Virginia State University in 2013.
“Derrick Sherman is a GS Man who knows what Eagle football is about,” Lunsford added. “Coach Sherman has worked with Coach Ruse at two schools and knows this offense so he’ll hit the ground running. His enthusiasm and teaching skills will be a huge addition to our program and I’m excited to bring him in to work with our receivers. I hope all of Eagle Nation joins me in welcoming Derrick, Sadie and Xayden to Statesboro.”
”Thanks to Coach Lunsford for bringing my family back to Statesboro, the place where it all started,” Sherman said. “I’m excited to get to know everyone involved with the program and to get to work carrying on the blue-collar tradition.”
Geep Wade is veteran offensive line coach comes to Statesboro with nearly two decades of collegiate experience. Prior to joining the GS staff, Wade served as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at UT Martin in 2018, where the Skyhawks averaged over 400 yards of offense per game while allowing just 19 sacks in 11 games. He also spent time at East Carolina, Middle Tennessee, Chattanooga.
“Geep Wade is what you’re looking for in an offensive line coach and I’m fired up to get him to Statesboro to start working with our guys,” Lunsford said. “Coach Wade has had success at several previous stops and his passion, energy and enthusiasm will be contagious in the room and on the field. Join me in welcoming Geep, Amy, Emma Kate and Jackson to Georgia Southern.”
”I am beyond excited to be a part of Coach Lunsford’s staff and the tradition of Georgia Southern football,” Wade said. “Spring season can’t get here quick enough because I am ready to GATA!”
