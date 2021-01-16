Mayor Van Johnson makes 100 most influential Georgians list in Georgia Trend Magazine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Congratulations to Savannah Mayor Van Johnson!
He has just been named one of Georgia Trend’s 100 most influential Georgians. The magazine highlighted how Mayor Johnson has demonstrated leadership both locally and nationally, guiding the city through the pandemic which reached our area just two months after he was sworn in.
Mayor Johnson implemented the earliest mask mandate in the state. He’s also the first person from Savannah to serve as chair of the Advisory Board of the National League of Cities.
This 23rd list includes: CEOs, politicians, college presidents, nonprofit and economic development leaders.
