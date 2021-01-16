Residents receive COVID-19 vaccines at Savannah clinic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dozens of people rolled up their sleeves this morning to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Ear, Nose and Throat Associates of Savannah held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic and distributed 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine to people 65 and older. This comes as cases continue to soar across the country and right here in the Peach State.
Arlene Moore is one of 100 people that was able to receive their COVID-19 vaccine from Ear, Nose and Throat Associates of Savannah Saturday morning.
“I’m so happy to take this vaccine today. I really am and I hope a lot of other people do too,” said Moore.
She says for her and her family, getting vaccinated gives them hope.
“It wasn’t good having to stay in the house all the time and my husband is also up there in years,” said Moore. “As a matter of fact, he had open heart surgery last week. So I think this vaccine, to us, is a Godsend because I feel safer being around him.”
The vaccine brings hope that soon enough they won’t have to fear leaving their house.
“It is very important because we need to get this over with, we need everybody to get vaccinated so we can get back to life as usual, we can practice here at ENT as we’ve always done,” said Julie Moore, a clinical supervisor at Ear, Nose and Throat Associates of Savannah. “The more we get vaccinated, the quicker we can get back to life as normal.”
