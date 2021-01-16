Savannah Police arrest suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting at the Tree House in the early morning hours of Jan. 1.
Kendall Stevens, 32, was arrested on Friday by Savannah Police’s Impact Team with support from the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force. Stevens was identified as a suspect by Savannah Police detectives. He is charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Savannah Police responded to a shooting shortly after 2:00 a.m. on New Year’s Day at the Tree House, a bar on West Julian Street in City Market. Three victims were treated at a nearby hospital. One of the victims, Corey Vance, 26, died from his injuries.
