Wind diminishes, cold air settles in tonight!

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Daydue to freezing temperatures overnight and early morning. Inland communities will dip into the upper 20s overnight, with wind chills in the mid 20s at daybreak. The Savannah metro will drop to the lower 30s, with wind chills in the upper 20s at sunrise. Thankfully, we’ll be mostly sunny during the morning, allowing temperatures to rebound into the 40s by midmorning. Highs top out in the mid 50s Sunday afternoon, with partly cloudy skies during the afternoon and evening.