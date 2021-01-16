Early morning freeze followed by a warming trend!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The wind has finally calmed down, but now temperatures are tumbling. Some inland communities are already below freezing, even before midnight!
Tybee Tides: 0.1′ 4:52AM I 6.8′ 11:10AM I 0.2′ 5:25PM
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day due to freezing temperatures overnight and early morning. Inland communities will dip into the upper 20s overnight, with wind chills in the mid 20s at daybreak. The Savannah metro will drop to the lower 30s, with wind chills in the upper 20s at sunrise. Thankfully, we’ll be mostly sunny during the morning, allowing temperatures to rebound into the 40s by midmorning. Highs top out in the mid 50s Sunday afternoon, with partly cloudy skies during the afternoon and evening.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day starts out with temperatures in the mid 30s Monday morning, with the potential for an inland community or two to briefly drop near freezing. For those that have the day off, the weather will be nice to get outside with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 50s.
We’ll see a gradually warming trend with our temperatures throughout the week, leading into above-average temperatures midweek through Friday as high temperatures return to the 60s. There is just a slight chance of rain late on Thursday, with a better chance of rain on Friday as a weak cold front pushes over the Lowcountry and the Coastal Empire. This will drop temperatures closer to average for this coming weekend, with highs back in the upper 50s to about 60 degrees.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
