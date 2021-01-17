Victim shot Sunday afternoon near Boyd, Walton streets has died

Savannah Police are investigating a shooting at Boyd St. and Walton St. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff | January 17, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST - Updated January 18 at 11:34 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon at Boyd Street and Walton Street.

Police said officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was leaving from the area at a high rate of speed and discovered Ky Harmon in the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Savannah police believe the shooting happened at Boyd St. and Walton St. Savannah detectives are investigating the motive and suspects involved.

Anyone with additional information on this incident should call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.

