SSU athletes compete in first event in nearly a year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State University participated in an athletic contest Saturday for the first time in nearly a year.
The indoor track and field team opened the 2021 season at the Gamecock Open hosted by the University of South Carolina. Ten teams competed at the open.
On the track, returner Djangmah Nartmartey led the Tigers with a 2nd place finish in the 800 meter run, with a time of 2:00.72. Newcomer Camron McClendon ran a 2:13.63 for a 7th place finish.
Returner Darryl Wiltz led the Tigers in the 60 meter hurdles, finishing 7th with a time of 8.38 in the finals after qualifying in the preliminary with a time of 8.52. Anthony Tuggle ran a 9.95 in the preliminaries.
In the 400 meter dash, Andre Valcin finished 9th overall with a 50.13. In the 200 meter dash, newcomer Anthony Johnson ran a 23.25 to finish in 14th, followed by teammate Jordan Davis who ran a 23.42.
Newcomer Solomon Mitchell finished 16th in the men’s long jump with a distance of 5.88m. Nicholas Briddy finished 6th in the shot put with a toss of 10.36m and 8th in the weight throw with a 9.10m toss.
For the Lady Tigers, returners Kayla Chance and Simone Johnson led the team. Johnson ran a 2:32.04 in the 800 meter run, finishing in 5th place. Chance ran a 2:37.70 to finish 7th. In the 1 Mile Run, Chance finished 8th with a 5:38.51.
Newcomer Ravyn Cystrunk ran a 26.16 in the 200 meter dash to lead the Lady Tigers with a 12th place finish. Da’Aliyah Johnson ran a 26.93 to finish 16th in the same event. In the 400 dash, newcomer Drake Artexis ran a 1:04.04.
Returner Jahvene Walder finished 7th in the high jump with a distance of 1.50m. Da’Aliyah Johnson led the Lady Tigers in the long jump with a 5th place finish and a jump of 5.27m, followed by teammate Sadrea Mabry who recorded a leap of 5.03m. Toni Pellington finished 10th with a jump of 4.84m.
Savannah State men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams return to Columbia, S.C. on Jan. 23 for Carolina Challenge. They close out the short season on Feb. 13 in Columbia, S.C. with the USC Open.
