Sunshine returns for Martin Luther King Jr. Day!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Overnight temperatures will drop to the mid 30s for inland communities west of I-95, where patchy frost is possible just before sunrise. Factor in the wind, and it will briefly “feel like” the upper 20s for these communities during the early morning commute. For Savannah commuters, temperatures will drop to the upper 30s, but the wind will make it feel close to freezing at sunrise.