Sunshine returns for Martin Luther King Jr. Day!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Overnight temperatures will drop to the mid 30s for inland communities west of I-95, where patchy frost is possible just before sunrise. Factor in the wind, and it will briefly “feel like” the upper 20s for these communities during the early morning commute. For Savannah commuters, temperatures will drop to the upper 30s, but the wind will make it feel close to freezing at sunrise.
Tybee Tides: 0.5′ 5:36AM I 6.2′ 11:56AM I 0.3′ 6:06PM
After a chilly start to our Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we will warm up nicely will plenty of sunshine overhead. Temperatures rebound to the lower 50s by lunchtime with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.
Tuesday morning will be a bit colder, with a brief freeze possible for inland communities as lows drop near 32 degrees. Closer to Savannah, frost is possible Tuesday morning with lows in the mid 30s. We’ll also see plenty of sunshine on Tuesday, with highs near 60 degrees. A warming trend then initiates, lasting through the end of the week.
Our next front arrives on Friday, but there is a slight chance for isolated showers ahead of the front on Thursday. Our best chance of rain this week is on Friday, with some of these showers lingering into Saturday morning. Highs return near 60 degrees for this coming weekend.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
