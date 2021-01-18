COVID-19 testing changes begin at Savannah Civic Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The battle against COVID-19 is constantly morphing, forcing the Coastal Health District to adjust.
With more people asking to be tested and distribution of the vaccine ramping up, the health leaders are making another adjustment, this time at the Savannah Civic Center.
From the outside looking in, things will remain the same. You’ll go online to sign up, and then show up to be tested for free. What’s changing is who is doing the testing.
he Coastal Health District has contracted with Mako Medical to run the testing site. It will no longer be self-swab or appointment based.
Officials say you can go online to pre-register and while it will ask for your insurance information, testing remains free and open to those who want it.
Rather than getting an appointment time like previously, once you are pre-registered you can show up to be tested when convenient through the new company.
By contracting the work out, Chatham County Health Department leaders say about a dozen of their staff will be free to help with vaccinations while they can also expand testing times from 8:30-3:30 daily.
“The big thing is you must register before you come so please if you are wanting to be tested or needing to be tested please go to gachd.org go to the mako link and register and once you register you can come here to be tested,” Chatham County Health Department Environmental Health Director Mike Pitts said.
Officials say they will also be able to continue their 1st and 3rd Saturday testing with Mako Medical.
They say with community transmission remaining high in our area, this change allows for them to appropriately focus on not only testing for the virus but vaccinating against it as well.
