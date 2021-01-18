COVID-19 testing site returns to Statesboro park

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro and Bulloch County will add a new site for COVID-19 testing this week.
It comes as the local health department ramps up vaccinations.
Starting Wednesday, you can come to Luetta Moore Park and get tested for COVID-19. You won’t need a doctor’s referral; just proof you live in Georgia.
Drive through testing will return to the park like back in the fall, but with longer hours. The expansion is to get testing away from the Bulloch County Health Department.
That’s because that site will be used for vaccinations and organizers don’t want both things at the same place.
City leaders say the earliest notice of contracting COVID-19 can prevent people from getting dangerously ill. It also helps take the load off overloaded hospitals.
“We’re still telling people if you’re showing any symptoms, please, please, please get yourself tested,” Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar said.
The mayor says the recent rise in the rate of new cases has them looking for more places to get more people tested and vaccinated.
The testing at Luetta Moore Park will be weekdays and the second and fourth Saturdays each month.
