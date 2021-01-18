Eleanor ‘Sandy’ Torrey West passes away at 108

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Ossabaw Island Foundation says Eleanor “Sandy” Torrey West died at her Garden City home.
West was known to share the spirit of Ossabaw Island with everyone - whether it be students, artists, scientists, or other creative thinkers.
In the late 1970′s, West led her family’s effort to keep the island, just south of Savannah, in good condition. She ended up selling Ossabaw Island to the state of Georgia, and had it established as Georgia’s first State Heritage Preserve in 1978.
West lived on Ossabaw from 1987 to 2016.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.