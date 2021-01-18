Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. around the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

Hilton Head’s parade will depart the high school on Wilborn Road and turn left onto Main Street. On Main Street, the parade will make a right onto Merchant Street where it will continue onto U.S. 278 West. The parade will stay on U.S. 278 West until it reaches Gumtree Road where it will then be led to Hilton Head Island High School where it will end. Organizers are asking those who wish to participate in the parade to meet at the Hilton Head Island High School at 9:15 a.m. for vehicle line up. The parade is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.