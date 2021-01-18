Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. around the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - People across the country will pause to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his life and legacy on Monday. Though celebrations will look a lot different this year because of COVID-19, many organizations say they still had to find a way to celebrate.
There are several events you can take part in virtually. The Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization says they may not be able to host a parade, but they will host a virtual presentation. She says the video will include Chatham County students who wrote essays, a speech from Savannah’s NAACP president, as well as a singing performance.
This year’s theme is “The Fierce Urgency of Now,” which is a phrase coined by Dr. King himself.
“You take part in the holiday by serving your community and serving your fellow man and woman. That’s how you take part in Dr. King’s dream, and so we can still do that because he said everyone can be great because everyone can serve,” said Julia Pearce, Tybee MLK Human Rights Coordinator.
Pearce says she encourages people to tune in to the city’s website or the Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization on Facebook to watch their presentation video. It will be posted sometime Monday morning.
Other local communities are celebrating the life of Dr. King as well. Effingham County and Glennville will be holding drive-through parade celebrations.
Richmond Hill has decided to move its parade to a virtual format.
Hilton Head Island will be holding a drive-through parade. They will also be hosting over a dozen virtual talks. They say these talks will be available to view after Monday’s celebrations.
Hilton Head’s parade will depart the high school on Wilborn Road and turn left onto Main Street. On Main Street, the parade will make a right onto Merchant Street where it will continue onto U.S. 278 West. The parade will stay on U.S. 278 West until it reaches Gumtree Road where it will then be led to Hilton Head Island High School where it will end. Organizers are asking those who wish to participate in the parade to meet at the Hilton Head Island High School at 9:15 a.m. for vehicle line up. The parade is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.
Savannah’s Feed the Hungry is having a Martin Luther King Junior Day of Giving event in place of its annual dinner. This year, they will be holding a free gas giveaway. They will also be giving out free chicken tenders at the event. It will take place Monday at Lucky’s Shell Gas Station on Abercorn Street (10004 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31406). It will begin at 9 a.m. People can start lining up as early as 8 a.m. in the Piccadilly Square parking lot.
