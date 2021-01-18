Monday: Chilly start, cool afternoon under lots of sunshine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a mostly clear, chilly start to Monday with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s in most spots. There are a few high clouds streaming overhead, but nothing that will hamper the gorgeousness of the day.
Under a few wispy clouds, the temperature warms into the mid and upper 50s by noon; peaking in the upper 50s and lower 60s by mid-afternoon. The forecast remains dry today with breezy westerly winds; sustained between 10 and 15 MPH.
The westerly breeze pulls in a reinforcing shot of chilly air. Temperatures tumble into the 40s after sunset and low to mid-30s Tuesday morning. The Savannah Metro, though, should avoid a freeze Tuesday morning.
A gradual warming trend gets-going heading into mid-week as more clouds move in from the west.
A few showers are possible Thursday, followed by widespread rain building into the southeast Thursday evening through Friday morning. Friday may be a washout, depending on where the band of moisture sets-up. Stay tuned.
A cooler, drier weekend is in the forecast.
Have a great Martin Luther King Jr. Day,
Cutter
