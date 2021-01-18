Monument to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Savannah is delayed by the pandemic

“We brought in someone from Washington, D.C. actually to do all the special engraving that’s been done and the bust has already been complete,” Kessler said. “The bronze bust is a two-time life sized bust of Dr. King. The King family looked at it, liked it. and signed off on it. We’re very pleased with it and I think the community will be very happy on the day we are able to unveil it and have a big affair here for that.”