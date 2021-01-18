United Way holds day of service at the Greenbriar Children’s Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire held a day of service Monday to honor Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
They honored his memory and work by hosting a service project at Greenbriar Children’s Center.
Volunteers painted the lobby and entry door, replaced the planters at the entrance, and trimmed the bushes throughout the campus.
The project not only helped make the campus look even better but brought comfort to the families and children Greenbriar serves.
“It really does mean a lot to us here at Greenbriar Children’s Center. Most people probably wouldn’t think a lot about it. But for them to come out and do some freshening up and add a few plats to our building and some painting, it certainly does mean a lot and it does a really great job commemorating what Dr. Martin Luther King was really all about,” Greenbriar Children’s Center Executive Director Gena Taylor said.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.