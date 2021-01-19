Colleton County schools to debate return to in-person learning

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District says they will be meeting to deliberate on adding more in-person learning opportunities.
Leaders of public schools in Colleton County say the district may be in need of more face-to-face learning.
Colleton County School District Interim Superintendent John Tindal says he is expected to discuss the possibilities with the school board at a meeting Tuesday night.
All students are currently learning virtually, but the board is also expected to get an update on the search for a permanent superintendent.
