Colleton County schools to debate return to in-person learning

By Riley Bean | January 19, 2021 at 7:01 AM EST - Updated January 19 at 10:06 AM

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District says they will be meeting to deliberate on adding more in-person learning opportunities.

Leaders of public schools in Colleton County say the district may be in need of more face-to-face learning.

Colleton County School District Interim Superintendent John Tindal says he is expected to discuss the possibilities with the school board at a meeting Tuesday night.

All students are currently learning virtually, but the board is also expected to get an update on the search for a permanent superintendent.

