Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 1-19-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A dry cold front moves through by early Wednesday morning with a few clouds and no precipitation. High pressure Wednesday with lots of sun and milder temps. High pressure continues Thursday but we’ll see more clouds and a slight chance for showers late. A cold front moves in Friday with lots of clouds and scattered showers. The front will move south of the area for the weekend. Most computer models forecast high pressure to return Saturday and Sunday with sunshine and dry weather. One model, GEM(Canadian) keeps a slight chance for showers this weekend. Another storm system will impact the area early next week.
Today will be sunny, highs 60-64.
Tonight will be clear and cool, lows 41-50.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the low 40s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the mid 40s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs near 60.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, lows near 40.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs near 60.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 40s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low 70s.
COASTAL WATERS FORECAST: Today: Variable winds at 5 kts, seas 1 ft. Tonight: SW winds at 5-15 kts, seas 1 ft. Wednesday: W winds at 5-15 kts, seas 2 ft.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.