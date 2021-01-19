Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 1-19-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A dry cold front moves through by early Wednesday morning with a few clouds and no precipitation. High pressure Wednesday with lots of sun and milder temps. High pressure continues Thursday but we’ll see more clouds and a slight chance for showers late. A cold front moves in Friday with lots of clouds and scattered showers. The front will move south of the area for the weekend. Most computer models forecast high pressure to return Saturday and Sunday with sunshine and dry weather. One model, GEM(Canadian) keeps a slight chance for showers this weekend. Another storm system will impact the area early next week.