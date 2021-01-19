Effingham Co. asking for help creating Transportation Master Plan

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Effingham County Manager Tim Callanan and the County Commissioners are looking ahead.
“Their (Effingham County Commissioners) goal is to be more proactive than reactive when it comes to transportation initiatives in the county,” said Callanan.
Looking ahead by putting together a Transportation Master Plan.
Something they haven’t done in quite some time.
“The last plan we did was 2008, I mean it was way back there,” Callanan says.
This Master Plan however isn’t to be confused with TSPLOST.
“So, while TSPLOST addresses existing problems, the transportation master plan hopes to address and identify the future problems as they occur, or in advance of occurring,” said Callanan.
A plan Callanan is hoping you’ll take part in shaping.
“Nothing is off limits. If you’ve got some feedback, please provide it. Because, that’s the only way in a lot of cases, we hear about things.”
You’ll have your chance to do just that in-person and online throughout the month of February.
Going forward, Callanan says you can expect the county to be working on more than just transportation plans down the road.
From a stormwater master plan to facilities, getting ahead just to keep up.
“The one thing that we’re sure of is the county is going to grow. If the county is going to grow we have to plan for it,” said Callanan.
They’ll be holding a public meeting at the Clarence E. Morgan gym on February 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
You can also give your input online by clicking here throughout the month of February.
