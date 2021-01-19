Ga. Secretary of State’s Office certifies runoff election results; Warnock, Ossoff to be sworn in after Inauguration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office has certified the election results for the Jan. 5 runoffs.
According to the office, the certification “affirmed that all 159 counties have provided to the state the total votes tabulated for each state and federal candidate. Further, the Secretary of State affirms that the statewide consolidated returns for state and federal offices are a true and correct tabulation of the certified returns received by this office from each county.”
The certified results of state and federal races can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.
Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, both Democrats, won their respective runoff races.
According to a report from Tim Perry, a White House reporter for CBS News, Warnock and Ossoff will be sworn in to the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, Jan. 20 after the Biden Inauguration.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.