Police say death on West 50th Street was a suicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A body was found hanging from a bridge near West 50th and Edwin streets on Monday morning in Savannah.
According to police, the preliminary investigation ruled the death a suicide.
WTOC does not usually report on suicides, however there’s been concern in the community sparked by social media posts.
Police say detectives with the homicide unit quickly began an investigation, including interviews with family members. Detectives have no indication that foul play was involved and once again are ruling it a suicide.
An autopsy is being scheduled to determine the official cause of death.
