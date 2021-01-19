Publix to begin offering COVID-19 vaccines by appointment in S.C.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolina will now have one more place to make an appointment.
Publix will administer the vaccine by appointment only starting this week.
According to information on their website, starting Tuesday, Jan. 19, after 6 a.m., eligible customers can access COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Vaccinations by appointment only will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Vaccine appointments can only be scheduled online. They cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy, according to staff.
The following persons are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine S.C. by appointment only:
· healthcare workers
· adults aged 70 years and older
· residents and staff of long-term care facilities
· South Carolina state/local government employees and contractors who are critical to the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations and testing
