Tuesday: Cold, frosty morning gives way to a stunning afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our Tuesday begins cold with temperatures in the low to mid-30s around the Savannah Metro and some below-freezing temperatures further inland and, mainly, west of I-95.
Under sunshine, the temperature warms to near 60° in Savannah by noon. Communities further inland may still be in the mid-50s. Temperatures peak between 60° and 64° this afternoon in most communities. Beaches remain in the upper 50s. The forecast remains dry today, with pleasant breezes and sunshine.
The temperature gradually warms as clouds increase Wednesday and Thursday. Spotty rain showers are possible Thursday.
Friday is a first alert weather day. A wet Friday is in the forecast as moisture streams in from the west and southwest. Plans may be rained out and both commutes could be slower than normal. Rain should shift south and east Friday evening; giving way to a drier and cooler weekend.
More rain is possible early next week with the next weak cold front that moves through.
