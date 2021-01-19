Two candidates already qualified for Richmond Hill City Council special election.

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Richmond Hill officially has two candidates so far looking to fill former council member Mark Ott’s seat.
Ott resigned earlier this month leaving that vacant seat.
Les Fussell and Marcus Thompson are vying for the job.
Both candidates for Richmond Hill’s city council seat say they understand the need for stability and diversity within council and it’s a position both say they would be 100 percent locked into.
Thompson and Fussell may be going head-to-head to fill yet another vacant city council seat in the city of Richmond Hill, but they both seem to have one common goal in mind if elected to continue to move the city forward.
“I’m very dedicated to this role, I feel like in order for a city to move forward, in order for a city to grow that you do definitely have to have some type of stability,” Thompson said.
“What I bring is probably that stability, I’m not planning on going anywhere my family is here, this is our home. Richmond Hill has been our home for 27 years,” Fussell said.
Both Thompson and Fussell are no stranger to city government or even politics.
Thompson has lived in the city for the last seven years and ran a close race for Georgia House Seat 164 against incumbent Ron Stephens.
“I would say, I want people to understand that I’m for everybody in the city, just like I was for everybody in district 164. It’s about us, not just one person,” Thompson said.
Fussell is currently on the city’s planning and zoning commission, is also a retired air force veteran and this would be his second shot at filling a council position after going into a runoff with now councilmen Steve Scholar.
“I enjoy being able to see the accomplishments and to work with the city leadership and the city staff and all of the team players here, because really they’re a bunch of great people and that’s where the stability is,” Fussell said.
Ott’s term was set to run until 2023, so whoever is elected will finish his term.
Other candidates can join the race. The qualifying period is Tuesday, Jan. 26 through Thursday, Jan. 28.
The city’s special election is slated for March 16. Advanced voting is scheduled for February 22 through March 12.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.