Wayne Co. hospital staff receives second vaccine dose

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As we continue to see community spread of coronavirus, the effort continues to protect some of our area’s most vulnerable.
Tuesday morning, around 100 staff members at Wayne Memorial Hospital received their second dose of the COVID vaccine.
The chief executive officer at Wayne Memorial Hospital says they were able to start giving out the vaccine just hours after the doses were received.
“Public Health is always an extremely important issue and in smaller community’s public health has bigger ramifications positive and negative. So, it’s extremely important that we receive the vaccine in a timely manner. It’s also extremely important that when you receive these coveted vaccines you have effective immediate plan in place to get these shots to these folks and we did a tremendous job of that,” Wayne Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer Joe Ierardi said.
After the staff is vaccinated, the hospital wants to work with the health department and physician offices to vaccinate those who are included in the current phase.
