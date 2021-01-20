Bryan Co. School District leaders monitoring rising COVID case numbers

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County continues to see a spike in COVID-19 cases with just over 2,000 positive cases as of Tuesday, Jan. 19.
The Bryan County School District is now starting to feel that increase, too. The school district currently has 28 students that have tested positive for COVID-19 with an additional 243 in quarantine due to close contact. That’s up seven students from the week before.
There are seven staff members with COVID-19 and an additional 13 in quarantine.
Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Trey Robertson says they update their numbers weekly, so things fluctuate frequently. He says still the numbers they’re seeing haven’t forced them to make any changes just yet.
“At this point we haven’t had to change our instructional models at any of our schools at any point. We’ve been able to offer face to face and e-learning options to our students, currently we have around 10 percent of our student population in e-learning and the rest of them are face-to-face,” Robertson said.
Robertson says they’re hoping their numbers will start to level off if everyone does their part, like not traveling as much, wearing a mask and social distancing.
