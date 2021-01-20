Community Champions: Neighbors Feeding Neighbors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A line of cars forms in Windsor Forest every Friday with people waiting for a little help and a little hope.
“We get chicken. We get roast beef. We get pork chops.”
Which helps to explain why Charlene Keith has three refrigerators under her car port.
Full by midday Friday, empty again a few hours later after Keith has given out truckloads of food she collects each week for her Windsor Forest Neighbors Feeding Neighbors Food Giveaway.
“The first time it was one or two people, then it escalated to four, then ten and now we feed over 100 people a week,” Keith said.
Keith has seen that growth in a little more than a month since she started the program at her home with her own food.
“The first time I did it, my daughter called and said, ‘mama, are you giving away food?’ And I said ‘yeah, why?’ And she said, ‘mom, there’s a line of people here.’ I was like, great.”
The giveaway became so big, so fast that Keith had to start getting food deliveries from local churches. And her inspiration for it has spread through Windsor Forest.
“Now, neighbors are coming and saying, hey, I’ve got this. Let me bless you with this and let me do this ... So, I said, ok God, this is my destiny. This is my purpose, what I’m supposed to be doing.
It’s a situation the mother of eight has seen both sides of.
“I used to go to food pantries, and I saw there was a great need. ... I don’t ever pre-judge, I don’t ask any questions, I don’t want to know where you live, I don’t need to know your need, it doesn’t matter what you drive, it doesn’t matter about your income, none of that. If you have a need, then please by all means come because that’s why we’re here.”
And this WTOC Community Champion intends to keep being there, every Friday, helping whoever needs help - continuing a passion that has exceeded any plan.
“it just blows my mind because this is way past me. I’ve never expected what I’ve gotten. It’s just awesome.”
