Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 1-20-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A dry cold front moves through today with a few clouds and no precipitation. High pressure Wednesday with lots of sun and mild temps. High pressure continues Thursday but we’ll see more clouds and a slight chance for showers late. Friday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! A cold front moves in Friday with lots of clouds and scattered showers. No severe weather is expected but the rain will impact your morning and evening commutes and linger into midnight. The front will move south of the area for the weekend. Most computer models forecast high pressure to return Saturday and Sunday with sunshine and dry weather. Another storm system will impact the area early Monday into Tuesday.
Today will be partly cloudy, highs 63-67.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy, lows 42-45.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 60s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Friday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! It will be mostly cloudy with an 80% chance for showers, highs in the low mid 60s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the mid 40s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs near 60.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, lows near 40.
Sunday will be partly cloudy early then mostly cloudy, highs in the low 60s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy, lows in the low 50s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the low 70s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the upper 60s
COASTAL WATERS FORECAST: Today: W winds at 10-15 kts with gusts to 20 kts, diminishing to 5-10 kts, seas 2 ft. Tonight: NW winds at 5-10 kts, seas 1 ft. Thursday: W winds at 5-10 kts becoming SW 10-15 kts in the afternoon, seas 1-2 ft.
