Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 1-20-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A dry cold front moves through today with a few clouds and no precipitation. High pressure Wednesday with lots of sun and mild temps. High pressure continues Thursday but we’ll see more clouds and a slight chance for showers late. Friday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! A cold front moves in Friday with lots of clouds and scattered showers. No severe weather is expected but the rain will impact your morning and evening commutes and linger into midnight. The front will move south of the area for the weekend. Most computer models forecast high pressure to return Saturday and Sunday with sunshine and dry weather. Another storm system will impact the area early Monday into Tuesday.