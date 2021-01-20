FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Widespread wet weather expected Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A stalled cold front, approaching area of low pressure and increasing moisture will interact late in the work-week; producing a gray, rainy Friday for much of the southeastern United States.
Locally, Friday is a First Alert Weather Day. The morning and evening commutes may be wet and slower-than-normal. Outdoor plans will probably need to be rescheduled for the weekend. Basically, it’ll be a washout of an end to the work-week.
A large area of rain builds into the Coastal Empire Friday morning and continues, pretty steadily, through Friday afternoon before tapering-off Friday evening.
The risk of severe weather is near zero. Rainfall accumulations will average between 0.50″ and 1″ between Friday morning and Friday evening.
