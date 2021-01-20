Local officials on high alert for Inauguration Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After the insurrection on Capitol Hill, Wednesday’s inauguration has law enforcement and national guardsmen from all over the country on high alert in D.C. and beyond.
In Savannah, extra precautions are being taken with local officials on high alert just in case anything happens.
Savannah Police Department Chief Roy Minter says his department is not aware of any threats, but he and Mayor Van Johnson are prepared for anything.
“We are prepared to be able to deal with any eventualities that might happen. So, we want people to go about their normal lives in a COVID environment as they would, but always be vigilant, and if they see something, always say something,” said Mayor Johnson.
Chief Minter says every Savannah Police Department officer will be in uniform throughout this week and especially on Wednesday. He said they have already been in contact with the FBI in Atlanta to make sure nothing questionable is happening here in the city.
The local national guard was also sent to the Capitol over the weekend and will be part of the hundreds of national guardsmen responding to the inauguration.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.