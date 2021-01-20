Project Guardian indicts seven in Georgia’s Southern District on firearm charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A nationwide strategic plan to reduce gun violence continues to yield results in the Southern District of Georgia.
The office of U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine announced today seven people, all convicted felons, were recently indicted for illegally having a gun.
Those named in federal indictments from the first 2021 term of the U.S. District Court grand jury include:
- April Nina Hawthorne, 32, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
- Jamerson Brandon Turner, 27, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
- Blake McDuffie, 26, of Winder, Ga., charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
- James Stallings III, 28, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
- Kenneth Wayne Jones III, 26, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
- Joseph Edward Palmer, 28, of Thomson, Ga., charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
- Marquise Grant, 31, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
The charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon carries a possible penalty upon conviction of up to 10 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
Criminal indictments contain only charges; defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Not every case involving a person being in possession of a firearm as a convicted felon will make it to federal court for prosecution.
The Project Guardian coordinator for the Southern District of Georgia says with limited resources and prosecutors, it’s really a case by case basis.
Just knowing federal prosecution is a possibility, carrying a maximum of ten years in prison without parole, is often deterrent enough according to the project coordinator.
That’s a point Mayor Van Johnson brought up during yesterday’s news conference while talking about the local law enforcement approach to tackling the issue of gun violence.
Here’s an explanation on what cases are prioritized when reaching the threshold for federal charges.
Henry Syms, Project Guardian coordinator, said “We typically try to look at a case and decide, what makes this case a federal case, as opposed to a person who has a twenty year old non-violent conviction. And we look at things like overall criminal history, or is this person known to leave enforcement for other reasons. What are they doing when they get arrested, things like that. Are there drugs involved, those are all factors.”
Over the last three years, more than 650 people have been federally charged in the Southern District of Georgia, most for possessing a gun as a convicted felon.
In addition to the ATF, agencies investigating the cases include the Savannah Police Department; the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office; and the Pooler Police Department.
The cases are being investigated for the United States by Southern District U.S. Attorney’s Office Assistant U.S. Attorneys, including Project Guardian Coordinator Henry W. Syms; Patricia G. Rhodes; Frank Pennington III; Edwin Caban; and Steven Lee.
Under federal law, it is illegal to possess a firearm if you fall into one of nine prohibited categories including being a felon; illegal alien; or unlawful user of a controlled substance. Further, it is unlawful to possess a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense or violent crime. It is also illegal to purchase – or even to attempt to purchase – firearms if the buyer is a prohibited person or illegally purchasing a firearm on behalf of others. Lying on ATF Form 4473, which is used to lawfully purchase a firearm, also is a federal offense.
