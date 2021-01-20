Rural hospitals impacted by rise in COVID-19 cases

BACON COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Large metro hospitals have struggled with caring for COVID patients, and others through this pandemic. But what about small town hospitals?
As communities everywhere deal with a recent rise in COVID cases, some of the smallest hospitals and communities may be the most impacted.
A truck with oxygen tanks sits parked outside Bacon County Hospital to keep a supply to patients.
“In 2019, we had three ventilator patients the whole year. Today, I’ve got five running upstairs,” Bacon County Hospital COO Kyle Lott said.
Lott says they’re over their capacity for patients. Since the pandemic started, 157 employees - one third of the staff - have been out at different times for testing positive for COVID or at least being in quarantine.
“Increased census increased sick people coming in...in the meantime I don’t have the staff to wait on them. It’s created a perfect storm,” Lott said.
He says it also impacts non-COVID patients. Normally, they transfer more serious cases to bigger hospitals in Savannah, Jacksonville, or Albany. But they’re also at capacity.
He’s urging people to take precautions to avoid the virus in the first place.
“If you don’t wear your mask, you’re actually endangering yourself as well as your family at home,” Lott said.
Lott hopes people will take the message to heart.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.