Seniors defy aging serving their community

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - Long before the cars arrive, a group of volunteers at the Manna House prepare to serve those in need.
A group that consists mainly, of seniors. Their ages ranging from 78 to 87.
But don’t let their age fool you. When it’s time to work, their ready and willing.
In fact, sometimes a little too willing.
“Sometimes we have to say, ‘ah you can’t do that!’”
When Assistant Director of the Manna House Liz Quarterman first started working there she had the same question many may have.
“I’ve asked them many times, ‘what drives you to come here?’”
Naturally they’d give you a variety of answers.
“I don’t want to sit at home and watch TV all day,” said 87-year-old Larry Hendricks.
“I need to keep moving,” added 80-year-old Dick Ambrose.
“Sitting in a chair gets pretty boring,” said 78-year-old Ray Parker.
“My wife at home would keep me busy anyhow,” joked 85-year-old Loren Milner.
But the reality, they know what they’re doing matters.
“It helps a lot of people. It really does,” said Hendricks.
Leading by example.
“I mean that’s what we’re supposed to do. Serve, serve others,” said 80-year-old Loyce Lariscy.
At the end of a long day of course, “it makes me feel good,” said Milner.
So, maybe here at the Manna House they’ve found a way to defy age.
“I mean I thought that 70 would be old until I came here, then I realized 90 is not old,” said Quarterman.
Or maybe they’ve just found a way to make the most of whatever years they have left, by giving that time to others.
“The need in this community, I mean, where would these people be? These people some of them live on food from one week to another. It’s just a blessing to do something, for somebody else besides yourself,” Lariscy said.
If you’d like to volunteer to help the Manna House click here.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.