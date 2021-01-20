Virtual learning in Bacon Co. to help stop spread of COVID-19

BACON COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In Bacon County, all 2,100 students are learning virtually for the rest of the month.
School officials say they’re trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in their schools.
School leaders in Bacon County say closing the doors to students was their last resort. But they did it to protect students, teachers, staff, and their families at home.
Math teacher Amanda Walsh instructs a full class, in an empty classroom. Bacon County schools advised parents back on Jan. 8 to prepare for the chance they’d switch to virtual classes soon due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
“On the 14th, we sent home a letter saying that at this point, the infection rate is so high in our county, we’re going virtual for a couple of weeks,” Bacon County Schools Superintendent Judy Rowland said.
She says they’re getting instruction to students on schedule as well as meals to students who might not get fed otherwise. Rowland says they’re trying to help stop the spread by keeping students out of crowded hallways and elsewhere. She says she’s more aware of the virus after having it late last year.
“Being in ICU for 16 days, and then being off work and being on oxygen, then doing rehab...I think it definitely has me taking it more serious,” Rowland said.
Rowland believes they’ll be able to return to school on schedule.
