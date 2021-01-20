Wednesday: Cloudier morning, more sunshine by afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under more clouds, temperatures are in the low to mid-40s south, mid and upper 40s central and near 50° further inland and north at 4:30 a.m.
A sprinkle is possible this morning. Clouds will be around through the majority of the day. Peeks of sunshine send temperatures into the low and mid-60s by noon. Temperatures peak in the mid and upper 60s by mid-afternoon. Today’s forecast is mostly dry, besides the slim chance of a sprinkle this morning.
Clouds thicken this evening and tonight as moisture begins to move in from the south and southwest. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s under clouds Thursday morning. The gray sky hang-tough Thursday with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s by mid-afternoon.
Rain arrives early Friday morning. Friday is a first alert weather day; widespread, nearly all-day, light to moderate rain is in the forecast. Both commutes may be damp and plans may need to be rescheduled.
Drier, cooler air should filter in Saturday ahead of more clouds later in the weekend and early next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
