Women, sorority members celebrating Vice President Harris’ historic achievement

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic day for our country as many people stopped to watch the first female and woman of color be sworn in as vice president of the United States.
Kamala Harris is not only an HBCU grad but also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.
“I have been off and on in tears, there is going to be a woman in the White House for the first time. It’s so, it’s just so moving.”
Some felt emotions as Kamala Harris was sworn in as the first female vice president of color.
And it’s not just about being a woman of color, but many say it’s the leadership Vice President Harris displays and the hope she gives many women across the country.
“The League of Women Voters fought for almost 100 years to get the vote and, we’ve had the vote for 100 years and it’s taken us 100 years to see a woman in the White House,” League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia President Rebecca Rolfes said.
And from the Chuck Taylors to the pearls, Harris’ dedication to her sorority; Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc. is being felt way beyond Washington D.C.
“Definitely a proud moment for the vice president of the United States of America to be my sorority sister,” Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc. member Tahisha Wright said.
Giving AKA’s like Tahisha Wright a renewed sense of inspiration.
“When I reflect on the values and the traditions of our sorority and what our sorority was founded on, Vice President Harris epitomizes those missions and values of our founders,” Wright said.
And hope for generations to follow.
“To every little girl in America that can look up and say and dream one day that I can be the vice president of the United States of America.”
A time that will forever go down in history.
“We’re 50 percent of the electorate and now we hold 50 percent of the White House, if you will.”
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.