City of Savannah planning for temporary homeless site

You may remember city council approved the measure at their last council meeting of 2020.
The site is next to the Tiny Homes Project on Dundee Street.
50 people will be allowed to move in and will have access to three shower stalls and four bathrooms.
The city says security and a fire plan are in place.
They bought waterproof tents, installed cameras, and say anyone with aggravated assault charges or crimes against children will not be allowed at the site.
Savannah Police will also be patrolling there.
The city is also planning to set up a command center to help with job assistance and benefits.
This temporary housing site has been on the council’s agenda since last March.
Alderwoman Linda Wilder Bryan says this move is necessary to get people off of the streets and in a stable environment.
“Not only in the third district are we witnessing homeless people. In the first district, in the fifth district, in the sixth district” said Alderwoman Linda Wilder Bryan. “I don’t know what district does not have somebody who has taken and made a tree their home. And so, this would be the litmus test. If this works, if we can do all the things that create an environment that is safe first of all for the homeless people in our community, then we can copy it and put it in the first, the second, third, the fourth, the fifth, the sixth, all of the districts.”
The city is still working on plans for the site.
