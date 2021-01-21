Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 1-21-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Weak high pressure continues today but we’ll see lots of clouds and a slight chance for showers. Friday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! A cold front moves in Friday with lots of clouds and scattered showers. No severe weather is expected but the rain will impact your morning and afternoon commutes but should end during the evening. The front will move south of the area for the weekend. High pressure returns Saturday and Sunday with more sunshine and drier weather. Another storm system will impact the area early Monday into Wednesday.