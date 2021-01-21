Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 1-21-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Weak high pressure continues today but we’ll see lots of clouds and a slight chance for showers. Friday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! A cold front moves in Friday with lots of clouds and scattered showers. No severe weather is expected but the rain will impact your morning and afternoon commutes but should end during the evening. The front will move south of the area for the weekend. High pressure returns Saturday and Sunday with more sunshine and drier weather. Another storm system will impact the area early Monday into Wednesday.
Today will be cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs 60-63.
Tonight will be cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows 52-58.
Friday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! It will be cloudy with a 90% chance for showers, highs near 60.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers early, lows in the mid 40s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs near 60.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows near 40.
Sunday will be partly cloudy early then mostly cloudy, highs in the low 60s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the low 50s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s.
COASTAL WATERS FORECAST: Today: SW winds at 5-10 kts, seas 1-2 ft. Tonight: SW winds at 10 kts, seas 2 ft. Friday: NW winds at 5-10 kts becoming in the afternoon, seas 2 ft.
