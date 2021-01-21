Good News: Telfair Museums start new year under new director

“I love everything about it, the city, it’s such a gorgeous city, one of the most beautiful I’ve ever lived in. I love the layering of history and culture and art, that’s really what the Telfair excels at. You’ve got three centuries of art, history and architecture. so. you’re addressing the full human experience at all those sites, different aspects of it. But there really is something for everyone to enjoy and to be provoked by, to go on an imaginative journey. There’s something for all interest areas, all ages I would argue.”