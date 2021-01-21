Harris Teeter to begin distributing COVID-19 vaccines

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WCSC) - Harris Teeter announced it will distribute COVID-19 vaccines to eligible people at its pharmacies once it becomes available.
The grocery store chains have been approved for limited COVID-19 vaccine distribution for eligible people through partnerships ith state and federal health departments, according to a news release from the North Carolina-based chain.
The plan calls for the vaccine to be given across its 211 pharmacy locations based on availability.
“The no-cost vaccination will be available by appointment only for eligible individuals while supplies last,” spokesperson Danna Robinson said.
Those interested in receiving the vaccine should check back often for updated information and eligibility criteria, she said.
“Harris Teeter’s trusted Pharmacists remain committed to helping our patients and associates live healthier lives,” Robinson said. “Our teams are working tirelessly to build a seamless process for patients to check vaccine availability and eligibility, schedule their appointments and ask questions about the vaccination process.”
Those with an appointment will need to provide a valid driver’s license or government issued identification card. While the vaccine is at no out-of-pocket cost, patients with health insurance should bring their insurance card to their appointment.
Harris Teeter has stores in across South Carolina including locations in Mount Pleasant, Summerville, Isle of Palms, Hilton Head, Greenville, Florence, Rock Hill, Fort Mill and Indian Land.
Kroger is also providing COVID-19 vaccines to those who are eligible to receive it at their pharmacies.
Kroger has stores in Charleston, Mount Pleasant, James Island, Isle of Palms, Summerville, Hilton Head, Bluffton and Murrells Inlet.
