LINK: Finding vaccine locations in Georgia, South Carolina

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - State health agencies in Georgia and South Carolina have launched websites to try to help people find COVID-19 vaccination locations.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has made a list of COVID-19 vaccination sites across the state. You can see that list by clicking here.
The tool helps users search by county for a vaccine provider in their community, as well as providing a location and contact information for the provider. This is not a centralized scheduling tool.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has made a map tool to find COVID-19 vaccinations in that state. You can view the map by clicking here.
Both state agencies say vaccine providers will be added/removed to the list. Also, to be patient as lots of locations are fully scheduled with appointments.
