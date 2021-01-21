LINK: Finding vaccine locations in Georgia, South Carolina

LINK: Finding vaccine locations in Georgia, South Carolina
Tracking the Vaccine (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff | January 21, 2021 at 12:07 PM EST - Updated January 21 at 12:07 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - State health agencies in Georgia and South Carolina have launched websites to try to help people find COVID-19 vaccination locations.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has made a list of COVID-19 vaccination sites across the state. You can see that list by clicking here.

The tool helps users search by county for a vaccine provider in their community, as well as providing a location and contact information for the provider. This is not a centralized scheduling tool.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has made a map tool to find COVID-19 vaccinations in that state. You can view the map by clicking here.

Both state agencies say vaccine providers will be added/removed to the list. Also, to be patient as lots of locations are fully scheduled with appointments.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.