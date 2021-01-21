Man who appeared on reality TV show denied bond in Jeff Davis homicide case

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man who reportedly gained fame as “DJ Doug” on the reality TV show ’90 Day Fiancé' will stay in jail on a murder charge.
Douglas Wooten, 39, is one of four people charged in connection to the shooting death of a Hazlehurst man.
WTOC has confirmed a Jeff Davis County judge denied bond Wednesday for Wooten saying he is “a danger to the community and is a flight risk.”
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 54-year-old Marcos Ramirez was found dead on Jan. 4 at a home on Mark Hall Drive.
Wooten is charged with murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, home invasion and cruelty to children.
Several national media outlets including Yahoo Entertainment say Wooten appeared as “DJ Doug” in an episode of Season 3 of the show “90 Day Fiance.” The episode was filmed in Hazlehurst aired in August of 2019.
Wooten’s defense attorney Jason Nix could not confirm or deny his client was on the show. He said he hasn’t seen it, and has only read the reports from national media outlets. He also declined to comment about Wooten’s pending criminal charges.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.