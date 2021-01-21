Ossoff, Warnock sworn in as U.S. senators

Washington, D.C. (WTVM) - Three new Democratic senators took office Tuesday, officially changing the balance of power in the U.S. Senate during their historic swearing-in.
“Not to upstage our new president and vice president, but there has not been the only swearing in today. A few moments ago, the Senate welcomed three new members to this chamber,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer.
The U.S. Senate flipped from Republican to Democratic control, which is a chamber President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both served in. All three senators sworn in Tuesday each made history in their own way.
Just hours after taking her own oath of office, Harris swore in Georgia’s Democratic Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.
Ossoff is the youngest senator to ever serve from the state at 33 years old.
“Jon Ossoff is the first Jewish senator from his state sworn in today on a book of Hebrew scripture once owned by the rabbi who formed a bond between the Jewish and African American communities of Georgia,” said Schumer.
Warnock is the 11th black senator to ever serve in the U.S. Senate.
“Raphael Warnock, born while Georgia was represented in this chamber by two staunch segregationists, is now the first African American Georgia has ever elected,” explained. Schumer.
Leaders on both sides of the aisle congratulated the senators as the balance of power in the chamber changes with the vice president serving as the tie breaker.
“We have plenty of Senate business to discuss at length in the days ahead, but for now, I just want to congratulate each of our new colleagues. I look forward to working alongside them,” said Senator Mitch McConnell.
Harris also swore in her replacement from California, Senator Alex Padilla. He is California’s former secretary of state and the state’s first Latino senator.
Schumer is now the chamber’s first Jewish majority leader.
