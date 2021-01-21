Thursday: Clouds, spotty rain tease Friday washout

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s cloudy and not as cold this morning with temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s. Clouds remain thick through the day and sprinkles, or spotty light rain showers, are possible.
Temperatures peak in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain becomes widespread this evening and tonight.
Friday is a first alert weather day; both commutes look damp to wet and you may need to postpone outdoor plans... Widespread rain will already be falling as the morning commute gets-going early Friday morning. Morning temperatures are forecast to be in the low to mid-50s. Under a cloudy sky, the afternoon temperature only peaks in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain is very likely through early afternoon.
Showers may begin to shift-south by mid-afternoon. But, drying will be very gradual.
A drier, cooler Saturday is forecast and sunshine is expected by afternoon. Our next shot at rain arrives early next week.
Have a great Thursday,
Cutter
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.