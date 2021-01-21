Woman fatally shot at Hinesville convenience store

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hinesville Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot and killed at a convenience store on the corner of Memorial Drive and Gause Street on Wednesday night.
Captain Tracey Howard with Hinesville Police says the 56-year-old woman appears to be the victim of an attempted robbery. He said officers were dispatched to the store at 6:03 p.m. for a carjacking.
When officers arrived they found the woman lying on the ground on the driver’s side of her vehicle unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Howard said a tape of the shooting shows the woman was approached by a suspect wearing dark clothing. The suspect then approached the woman’s vehicle from the front, walking to the driver’s side.
He says it appears the suspect then demanded something of the woman. As the woman was searching through her vehicle, a commotion took place when the suspect allegedly produced a gun and fired at the woman, striking her.
Howard said one shell casing was recovered.
The suspect then fled across the street to the Liberty Prayer Church where a woman was sitting in her vehicle. The suspect then allegedly pulled the gun on the woman and demanded her vehicle. The woman was not injured in the carjacking.
Police did not give a suspect description but did say they are looking for a 2018 Dodge Journey with Georgia registration RSK-1958.
*The Coastal News Service contributed to this story.
